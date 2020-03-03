Queens Borough Hall to host women’s clothing drive at annual HERstory Month celebration

Queens Borough Hall is hosting its first-ever Women’s Professional Clothing Drive at its annual HERstory Month celebration on Thursday, March 5.

Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee is requesting guests bring in donations of new women’s professional clothing to the event that will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall, located at 120-55 Queens Blvd.

The donations will be sent to Dress for Success’ recently opened location on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica. Dress for Success is an international nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to more than 150 cities in 25 countries and has helped more than one million women work towards self-sufficiency.

Lee says she is “looking forward to honoring bold and brave women of Queens who strengthen our borough and city every day.”

A list of the honorees who will be presented with Citations of Honor during the event include:

Shandeeyaky Shabazz – Branch Manager for the Queens location of Dress for Success

Esther Arroyo (better known as “Queens Esther”) – Community Coordinator for Rock Safe Streets, a gun violence prevention program

Lois Chin Lee – Director of the Lois C. Lee Early Childhood Center and vice-president of Early Childhood Education for the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators

Hannah Lupien – Director of Special Initiatives at Queens Community House

Donna Dougherty, Esq. – Senior Director of Legal Services for Elder Justice (a program of the Jewish Association Serving the Aging (JASA))

Rehka Malhotra (DJ Rekha) – A musician, DJ, producer, curator, and activist who specializes in Bhangra music, a type of upbeat popular music associated with the Punjab region in the northern part of the Indian subcontinent

A Declaration of Honor will also be presented to the Dress for Success organization.

To RSVP for the HERstory Month Celebration at Queens Borough Hall visit: www.queensbp.org/rsvp or call 718-286-2661.