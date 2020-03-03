Southeast Queens electeds unite behind Richards’ campaign for Queens borough president

The elected officials of southeast Queens have united to endorse Councilman Donovan Richards in the race for Queens Borough President ahead of the March 24 special election.

Richards colleagues from all levels of government praised him for his work on affordable housing, criminal justice reform, public safety and other issues affecting Queens residents.

“In Queens we have an opportunity to make history by electing Donovan Richards as our next Borough President,” Congressman Gregory Meeks said. “Over the years, I’ve partnered with Donovan on creating affordable housing, bringing jobs to Queens, and improving our transportation system. He has been a staunch advocate for his district and for our borough as a whole. I’m proud to support him in his campaign for Queens Borough President and know that he will continue the great work he has already done.”

Richards worked to bring about the rezoning of Far Rockaway and secured $288 million in investments toward its revitalization. He also addressed the decades-old systematic issue of flooding in southeast Queens.

“The work Donovan has done as a New York City Council member to revitalize Far Rockaway and parts of southeast Queens after Superstorm Sandy illustrate his ability to manage,” state Senator Leroy Comrie said. “The billion plus in funding he delivered for environmental and infrastructure upgrades prove his ability to negotiate. Finally, the economic vitality that he has brought back to his district displays his knack for job creation. All of these reasons point to why Donovan Richards is the best choice to make history as our next Queens Borough President.”

Richards, who was was elected to the City Council in 2013, is a lifelong resident of southeast Queens and the Rockaways.

“Over the years I’ve seen Donovan dedicate his life to his community and this borough he calls home,” state Senator James Sanders said. “He took on a district devastated by Sandy and rebuilt it with affordable housing and protection from future storms for years to come. He’s worked to reform our criminal justice system and create a more transparent police force all while making sure neighborhoods are safe.”

Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman conceded her own campaign for Queens Borough President in December when the Queens County Democratic Party endorsed Richards.

“When Queens wins, we all win,” Hyndman said. “This can only happen if we place change makers and servant leaders in adequate positions to do so. Having worked alongside Donovan Richards, I am confident he will continue serving all communities as the next Queens Borough President.”

Assemblyman Clyde Vanel said Richards championed criminal justice reform for all New Yorkers.

“In his position as Chair of the Public Safety Committee, Donovan has held the police department accountable while improving community relations to make us safer,” he said.

Richards was also endorsed by Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, Assemblywoman Vivian Cook and Councilwoman Adrienne Adams, who considers him to be one of the hardest working members of the City Council she ever saw.

“As his colleague in government , I have watched him fight for his constituents and for the people of the entire city,” Adams said. “From securing billions of dollars to alleviate flooding in southeast Queens to economic development that includes crucial affordable housing in the Rockaways, Donovan has a proven track record of creative, bold leadership. I know that he will make an outstanding Queens Borough President and I am thrilled to endorse him.”

Councilman I. Daneek Miller’s familiarity with Richard predated their time in the political arena.

“I’ve known Donovan since he was a high school student,” Miller said. “I’ve watched him grow as a man, husband, and father. Most of all he has become an effective leader that I am proud to serve with on the City Council, fighting for equity and justice in housing, education, transportation and public safety. He understands the needs and values of our communities and I know he will be a staunch advocate to make our borough a better place to live.”

Richards was honored with the widespread support of his colleagues in government.

“Being born and raised in southeast Queens, it means so much to have the support of my colleagues who represent where I grew up,” Richards said. “We’ve made so much progress building new infrastructure, creating affordable housing, and making our neighborhoods safer, and I’m ready to continue that hard work alongside them. I look forward to working together with them to build a Queens that works for everyone.”