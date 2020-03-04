Comedy, film, art, STEM. Queens commemorates Women’s History Month this weekend

March is Women’s History Month in the United States, and Queens is super-involved, hosting events that celebrate female contributions to society.

Comedians, composers, dancers, musicians, scientists, and suffragists are ready, willing and able to entertain and enrich, and there’s some extra gusto this year as 2020 is the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Please read further for chronological information on events this weekend.

The New York Hall of Science will host Extraordinary Women in STEM on Friday, March 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. Organized in a partnership with UNLADYLIKE 2020, the shindig aims to inform high school and college students about work and educational opportunities in STEM fields, and representatives from academic institutions and nonprofits will set up tables for hands-on activities and networking. Confirmed participants include Binghamton University, Black Girls Code, The City College of New York, Columbia University, Cooper Union’s School of Engineering, CUNY New York City College of Technology, Hunter College, Lewis Latimer House Museum, Marymount Manhattan College, New York State Society of Physician Assistants, and Sister’s Building Dreams Together.

At 6:30 p.m., Small World Initiative President and CEO Erika Kurt will moderate a panel discussion with leading female STEM professionals. Then at 7 p.m., UNLADYLIKE2020 will screen. This multimedia series looks at 26 little-known heroines from the early years of feminism and later women who broke down barriers in such fields as business, politics, and the arts. The creator, Charlotte Mangin, will be on hand for a conversation with Ina Vandebroek, a New York City-based ethnobotanist featured in the series.

The New York Hall of Science’s entrance is at 47-01 111th St. in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Admission is free, but RSVP is required. Students under age 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

There are three events on Saturday, March 7. Flushing Town Hall will present Paige in Full at 1 p.m. Created by Paige Hernandez and her brother, who goes by “Nick that 1da,” this performance mixes dance, live music, poetry and visual arts to tell the coming-of-age story of a multicultural girl in Baltimore. As projections flash on a backdrop, the audience follows how a young woman’s identity is shaped by her ethnicity and popular culture.

Flushing Town Hall is at 137-35 Northern Blvd. There’s a Hip Hop workshop at 1 p.m., followed by the family-friendly show at 2:15 p.m. General admission for the show is $14/$8 for children/free for teenagers. Add the workshop and the prices jump to $22 for adults and $13 for children while remaining free for teens.

Maple Grove Cemetery will get into the spirit with a full afternoon of commemorations. At 2 p.m., Denny Daniel’s Museum of Extraordinary Things, a traveling exhibition of antiques and inventions, will unveil a display on the Women’s Suffrage movement in the Lower Lobby. Two members of the graveyard’s Friends group, Jo-Anne Raskin and Carl Ballenas, will lecture on the subject.

At 4 p.m., an ensemble will offer a concert of suffrage and women’s movement songs composed by females. The show is dedicated to prominent permanent residents of Maple Grove with a special emphasis on Victoria Earle Matthews (1861-1907), an author, activist, and reporter, and Dr. Ella A Jennings (1848-1908), a physician and writer.

Maple Grove’s entrance is at 127-15 Kew Gardens Rd. The concert is free with RSVP, but $5 for walk-ins.

The Museum of the Moving Image will screen “Woman in the Moon” on Sunday, March 7, at 6 p.m. Based on Thea von Harbou’s novel of the same name, this 1929, black-and-white space adventure follows a group intent on journeying to the moon in search of gold. It was the last silent film by director Fritz Lang, who was married to von Harbou.

Beforehand, Jana Grcevich, a data scientist, astronomer and co-author of “Vacation Guide to the Solar System,” will do an introduction. The adjunct professor at the Cooper Union School of Art and the American Museum of Natural History whose academic work focuses on dwarf galaxies and interstellar gas will talk about how the film’s theme of space travel resonates today. Tickets for the film cost $15.

Then, the Museum of the Moving Image, which is located at 36-01 35th Ave. in Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, will join forces with Hellenic Film Society USA to show the Greek film “Pause” on Sunday, March 8, at 4 p.m.

Written, directed, and produced by women, this 2018 dark comedy follows a menopausal housewife in a loveless marriage in Cyprus. Just as she starts to fantasize about taking violent revenge on her sexist, boorish husband, a young painter appears.

Celia D. Costas, a Greek-American producer with two Primetime Emmy Awards, will talk to the audience after the screening. Tickets cost $15.

The commemorations will end on a funny note with Can Women Read??? A Women’s History Month Comedy Show at QED Astoria on March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by Egyptian-American comic Meriam Raouf on behalf of something called “The Muslim Otherhood,” this show will feature a wide array of jokesters with hyphenated identities who poke fun at women’s rights.

QED Astoria is at 27-16 23rd Ave.

Images: Pause (top); UNLADYLIKE2020 (bottom)