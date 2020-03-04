Cops looking for 13-year-old girl who was last seen at her Richmond Hill home almost a week ago

Police need the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was last seen at her Richmond Hill home last week.

Gabriella Maldonado was last seen at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 29 at her home, located at 108-17 Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill. She was last seen wearing blue jacket and white pants.

Maldonado is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds. Police sources indicated that this is not the first time that Maldonado has disappeared.

“She’s a very sweet kid, a real loving big sister. She’s been active in our church,” said David James, who runs the Altar Servers/Catholic Youth Activities at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church in Forest Hills. “She’s a happy, good kid. We’re all very concerned, praying and hoping that she comes home soon so she can be reunited with her mother and sister.”

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.