Cops searching for duo who robbed straphanger in Jamaica

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

The NYPD is looking for two men wanted in connection with a robbery in Jamaica last month.

On Sunday, Feb. 16 at approximately 2 p.m., two men allegedly flashed a knife and removed a 25-year-old male’s belongings including a credit card, headphones and cellphone while in the Sutphin Boulevard/Hillside Avenue subway station, according to police.

They left the victim uninjured before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.