Double, double, toil and trouble. Learn about NYC’s witch history at QED Astoria

It’s not easy being a witch in the Big Apple these days. The pollution takes all the fun out of broom travel. No stores cater to your fashion sense. And modern medicine always gets in the way of your spells. Nevertheless, it’s much better now than it was in the 18th century.

Find out more when Marie Carter presents Witches of New York at QED Astoria on Sunday, March 8, at 4 p.m.

It’s basically a history lecture, but Carter, a writer, teacher and tour guide, will add her humor and stage antics to the mix. She’ll focus on the methods and lifestyles of “witches” and the men who tried to frame them. (NYC’s only witch trial persecuted fortune tellers whose practices allowed them to make money and maintain autonomy in their business practices.)

Admission is $10.

Carter lives in Astoria these days, but she grew up “surrounded by ghost stories” in Scotland. The Edinburgh University graduate is fascinated by NYC’s macabre underbelly and she works with Boroughs of the Dead, a boutique company devoted to strange, dark, and unusual walking tours of NYC. Two of her signature offerings are “Haunting Histories and Legends of Astoria,” a trek that includes tragic Hollywood film stars, voodoo, grisly murders, and poltergeists, and “Frights and Phantoms of Flushing,” a spooky jaunt past spots where the bodies are buried and perfume magically fills the air.

Carter is also expert in haunted forts, buried treasures, and pet cemeteries.

QED Astoria ─ a comedy club/performance space that hosts everything from trivia contests to poetry slams to cabaret shows ─ is located at 27-16 23rd Ave.

Editor’s note: Witches of New York is part of a weekend celebration of Women’s History Month at QED Astoria. After Carter’s lecture, the venue will host Can Women Read??? A Women’s History Month Comedy Show at 6:30 p.m. With Egyptian-American jokester Meriam Raouf as host, a wide array of humorists with hyphened identities will poke fun at women’s rights (and wrongs) during this standup show.