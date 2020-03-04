Man snatches ticket machine from traffic cop in South Richmond Hill: NYPD

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted in connection to a grand larceny in South Richmond Hill last month.

According to police, on Saturday, Feb. 29, around 10 a.m., a 37-year-old NYPD traffic agent was issuing a summons to a car at the corner of Liberty Avenue and 121st Street, when an unidentified man grabbed the agent’s ticket machine out of their hand.

Making off with the machine worth around $2,500, the man fled eastbound on Liberty Avenue in a white Kia sedan, cops say.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.