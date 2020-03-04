Three men attempt to burgle house in Howard Beach: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for three men who attempted to break into a home in Howard Beach this week.

On Monday, March 2, around 6 a.m., three men donned in masks and gloves got out of a black sedan and approached a private residence around 83rd Street and 159th Avenue, according to the NYPD. They tried to break into the home through the front door, back door and rear window but were unsuccessful in all three attempts, according to authorities.

A 51-year-old woman was home during the attempted break in but did not have contact with any of the men, who soon after fled in the sedan, police say.

Police obtained video from the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.