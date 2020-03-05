Cyclist in serious condition after being struck by driver in Woodhaven: NYPD

A cyclist was hit by a driver in the vicinity of Woodhaven Boulevard and Park Lane South in Woodhaven on Thursday, March 5, according to the NYPD.

The 17-year-old cyclist suffered trauma to the head and is in serious condition after being hit by the 22-year-old driver around 11:30 a.m., according to police. The cyclist was transported to Long Island Jewish Hospital.

The driver of the car remained at the scene after the crash. Police would not confirm if the driver was arrested and said that an investigation is ongoing.

One cyclist has been killed after being struck by a car driver so far this year, according to the latest data provided by the NYPD.