Police searching for suspect behind Springfield Gardens shooting in January

The NYPD is looking for the man who shot a woman several times in Springfield Gardens earlier this year.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, around 8 p.m., around 145th Drive and 181st Street, an unidentified man walked up to a 31-year-old woman who was sitting in her car, according to police. The man then fired several shots at the woman, hitting her in her hands and wrists, police say. He then entered a vehicle and fled westbound on 145th Road, according to the authorities.

The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The man is described as being around 25 years old, standing 5 feet 8 inches and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a green hooded sweater.

Police obtained video of the car they believe belongs to the man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident or identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTip.