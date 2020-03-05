Voter Guide for Queens Borough President special election launches online

With the special election for Queens borough president fast approaching, NYC Votes announced the release of the city’s city’s official Voter Guide for information about the candidates on the ballot and to learn about where and how to vote in this election.

Early voting runs from Saturday, March 14, until Sunday, March 22. Election Day is Tuesday, March 24.

Early voting hours and poll site locations are different than usual Election Days, so voters should check the poll site locator to make an early voting plan.

“The NYC Votes Voter Guide is the source New Yorkers can trust for accurate, nonpartisan information about the candidates running to represent them in city government,” NYC Campaign Finance Board and NYC VOTES Executive Director Amy Loprest said. “City elections have a major impact on issues like housing, public education, and the safety of our streets, and our voter guide helps New Yorkers decide which candidate best represents their interests.”

The Voter Guide profiles each of the candidates who submitted materials, including video statements, top three issues and professional and public experience. In addition to candidate profiles, the CFB’s Voter Guide includes nonpartisan information about early voting and Election Day poll sites, tools to look up voter registration status, and information about voting rights and election deadlines.

Last year, NYC Votes worked with the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities and Democracy NYC to release the first Voter Guide to include American Sign Language interpretations. The picture-in-picture ASL interpretations make the guide accessible to the more than 200,000 New Yorkers who are deaf of hard-of-hearing.

“DemocracyNYC worked with the Campaign Finance Board and the Mayor’s office for People with Disabilities to launch the first-ever American Sign Language Voter Guides in 2019, and we are thrilled that deaf and hard of hearing Queens voters will have better access to information ahead of the March 24, 2020 special election for Borough President,” DemocracyNYC Special Counsel Laura Wood said. “Voting should be easier, not harder, and the voter guide is a great source of information for all Queens voters.”

The CFB creates an online guide for every election, which lists all candidates who were expected to be on the ballot at the time of publication. The profile information and photos were submitted by the candidates, all of whom have affirmed that the information provided is true to the best of their knowledge.

Candidates without profile information or photos did not respond to multiple requests to participate. The last day to apply by mail for an absentee ballot is March 17; the last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person is March 23. Completed absentee ballots must be mailed by March 23 or delivered in person on March 24.