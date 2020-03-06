10 things happening in Queens this weekend

Friday, March 13

Highland Park Forest Restoration

Volunteers have the chance to learn about local invasive species and how to remove them. Bring “sturdy” boots or shoes and wear long pants.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lower Highland Playground at Highland Park (Jamaica Avenue and Elton Street, Queens Nycparks.gov) Admission is free but registration required, youth under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Take Root Presents: Zullo/RawMovement

Check out this experimental dance troupe.

8 p.m. at Green Space (37-24 24th St., Long Island City greenspacestudio.org) Admission costs $17 online, $20 with cash at door/ or $22 with credit card at door

Saturday, March 14

Compost Giveback

Come pick up some free compost from the NYC Compost Project.

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. / 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Queens Botanical Garden Parking Garden (42-80 Crommelin Ave., Queens Nycparks.gov) Admission is free, registration required and people can only register for one session per family.

Rockaway Beach Cleanup

Come make the beach cleaner with the Rockaway Beach Stewardship team.

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rockaway Beach (Deadend of beach 56th Place, Rockaway Nycparks.gov) Admission is free, registration required, youth under age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Oral History Workshop for Adults

Learn how to conduct interviews of your family and neighborhood

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Queens Public Library Ridgewood Branch (20-12 Madison St., Ridgewood Queenslibrary.org) Admission is free.

Screening of “The Cave”

Come watch a film about the Syrian war made by National Geographic.

2:40 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. at Kingsland Homestead (143-35 37th Ave., Flushing, Nycparks.gov) Admission is free, space limited to 30 people. Rated PG13

Long Neck show

Come chill out to Lo-Fi with this New Jersey Band.

8 p.m. at Trans-Pecos (915 Wyckoff Ave., Ridgewood Bandsintown.com) Admission costs $11.90.

Sunday, March 15

Start Your Summer Veggies

Learn from a green thumb on how to start your summer grow indoors and take home a starter garden.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Queens Botanical Garden (43-50 Main St., Flushing)

Admission costs $20 for non-members and $15 for members.

Rockaway Park Bike Tour

Bike along the boardwalk and take the scenery in.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Beach 94th Street Plaza (meet at boardwalk)

(Beach 94th Street & Shorefront Parkway, Rockaway Admission is free.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar production

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia presents a production of the classic book.

2:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. (manderian) at the Flushing Town Hall (137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Flushingtownhall.org) Admission costs $14 or $10 for members or $8 for children or $6 for member children and free for teens.