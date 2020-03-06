Quantcast

New York Jets star busted at LaGuardia Airport after allegedly trying to board flight with a gun

Photo via Wikimedia
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Willams was arrested at LaGuardia Airport for allegedly trying to board a flight with a handgun Thursday night.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon after he tried to board a flight at LaGuardia Airport while allegedly carrying a gun Thursday night. A spokesman for the Port Authority Police Department said Williams was detained for possessing an unloaded Glock 19 pistol around 9:15 p.m. at the Delta check-in counter.

Williams had a permit for the pistol issued in his home state of Alabama. Williams was issued a desk summons for a court appearance on March 25, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Williams and his agent Nicole Lynn were not available for comment but a team spokesman said, “We have been in contact with Quinnen Williams and are fully aware of the situation. We will have no additional comment as this is a pending legal matter.”

Williams, 22, was the Jets first-round pick and the third player chosen overall in last year’s draft, making him the highest-drafted defensive player in team history. As a rookie out of the University of Alabama, Williams had 28 tackles and 2 ½ sacks.

The defensive tackle is listed on the team’s roster as 6-foot-3, 303 pounds. He signed a four-year, $32.5 million contract with the Jets.

It was not clear where Williams was heading from LaGuardia Airport, according to the PAPD spokesman.

 

