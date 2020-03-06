‘This is like a flu on steroids’: Number of coronavirus cases in New York rises to 33 total

The number of coronavirus cases in New York are going up and they will continue to go up, according to Governor Cuomo.

Cuomo confirmed at a press conference on Friday that the number of coronavirus cases in New York has risen to 33 in total, and that the latest cases in New York City were connected to the original Westchester diagnosis. Of the 33 cases, only 5 are hospitalized.

New York State is implementing statewide testing for coronavirus, which will be prioritized based on the following qualifications:

If a person comes within close contact — defined as six feet — with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus

If a person has been quarantined (mandatory or precautionary) and begins to show symptoms of coronavirus

If a person has traveled to a hotspot area and begins to show symptoms of coronavirus

If a person is seriously ill, defined by a doctor, and has not tested positive for any other virus

And any other case where the doctor consults with the Department of Health, on a local or state level, and the facts and circumstances merit it

Currently there are roughly 4,000 in New York State under precautionary quarantine and 44 under mandatory quarantine (4 of which are in New York City).

Cuomo reiterated that as more testing takes place, we will see the number of coronavirus cases going up.

“The number of cases are going to go up because that is mathematics,” said Cuomo. “It has to go up. We are testing more people. We want to find more people who are testing positive, that’s how you contain it.”

Cuomo went on to address the media, many of whom have said that the governor is “urging calm” about the spread of coronavirus.

“I’m not urging calm, I’m urging reality,” said Cuomo. “I’m urging a factual response as opposed to an emotional response. I’m urging that people understand the information and not the hype. We have more people dying of the flu than we have dying from coronavirus.”

“This is like a flu on steroids. You catch it the same way, the target population who is the most vulnerable is the same. You take the same precautions.” Cuomo continued.

The governor’s office is reminding New Yorkers that they can take simple steps to help prevent the spread of coronavirus: stay home if you feeling sick, cover your mouth/nose when you cough or sneeze, and wash your hands frequently.