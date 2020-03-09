Port Authority executive director tests positive for coronavirus: Cuomo

The Port Authority’s executive director has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Rick Cotton, who has been visiting airports and other transit facilities, will be quarantined and working from home, Cuomo said.

“He’s been at the airports when many people were coming back with the virus,” Cuomo said.

According to Cuomo, the PA chief’s team of aides is being tested now, as the state total confirmed cases is now at 142.

“Several of them may be on quarantine and will be working from home,” Cuomo said.

The Port Authority confirmed Cotton’s positive test with a statement released Monday afternoon.

“As Governor Cuomo announced today, Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mr. Cotton is currently asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at his home while maintaining a full schedule. Any staff members who have had close contact with him in recent days are also working from home as they follow the guidelines and protocols put in place by the New York State Department of Health.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.