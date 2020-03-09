Power Women Podcast: President of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership Regina Myer

On this edition of Power Women, President of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, Regina Myer, joins Schneps President and Publisher, Vicki Schneps, to discuss her career path in city planning and working on various projects including Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Hudson Yard Development and the Flatbush Avenue corridor, rezoning in 2004.

The University of Michigan alum further talks about new developments and her vision for downtown Brooklyn in the near future. Myer goes on to talk about her teenage years, filled with a combination of the city and the suburbs, growing up in Atlantic Beach, Long Island, and having parents that worked in midtown Manhattan. Finally, Regina gives her best advice to our listeners!

