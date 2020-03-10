Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at these Queens events

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

St. Patrick’s Day is nearly here.

For some, this day is a time to celebrate St. Patrick of Ireland — born in the fourth century — with corn beef and cabbage; for others, it’s a time to go out in the community and find joy and celebrate at various events in their neighborhoods.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held the first Saturday of March in Rockaway Beach that featured local community leaders and members of Congress.

Here are some other St. Patrick’s Day-themed events coming up in Queens.

St. Patrick’s Day Story & Craft

Come with your family to listen to lore of Ireland and stories about St. Patrick and get a take-home craft. No registration required but limited to the first 16 children on a first-come, first-served basis at this event for ages 6 to 12.

Thursday, March 12

4 to 5 p.m.

Queens Public Library Forest Hills

108-19 71st Ave., Forest Hills

Queenslibrary.org

Admission: Free

St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl

Come out for the sixth annual crawl starting at Shillelagh Tavern and visit six different bars.

Saturday, March 14

1 to 8 p.m.

Various pubs

Starts at 47-22 30th Ave., Long Island City

Eventbrite.com

Admission: $20-$60

St. Patrick’s Day Silent Disco

Enjoy DJs putting music right to your ear through headphones at this 21+ event.

Saturday, March 14

8 p.m.

Katch Astoria

31-19 Newtown Ave., Astoria

Quietevents.com

Admission: $17.46 online/$22.78 at door

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Bring your kid and drop them off at this fun-filled party (tweens/young elementary age).

Saturday, March 14

5 to 8 p.m.

Queens Dance Project

214-26 41st Ave., Bayside

Nymetroparents.com

Admission: $30/$25 for members

St. Patrick’s Day Sculpture Craft

Come out and make a bowl or a shamrock with air-dry clay (ages 8+, younger kids welcome with a parent).

Tuesday, March 17

Queens Public Library at Douglaston-Little Neck Branch

249-01 Northern Blvd., Little Neck

Queenslibrary.org

Admission: Free

St. Patrick’s Day Craft

Come get some crafting in with your family for the holiday.

Tuesday, March 17

4 to 4:30 p.m.

Queens Public Library (Woodside)

54-22 Skillman Ave., Woodside

Queenslibrary.org

Admission: Free

‘The Best St. Patrick’s Day Party in NYC’

Celebrate with $5 shamrock shots, Jameson shots and beers.

Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18

5 p.m. to midnight

Doha Night Club NYC

3834 31st Street, Astoria

Eventbrite.com

Admission: $10 (drinks extra cost)

Irish Step Dancing

Come watch high kicking, lively dancing, traditional Irish step shoes and more.

Wednesday, March 18

3 to 4 p.m.

Queens Library Woodside Branch

54-22 Skillman Ave., Woodside

NYmetroparents.com

Admission: Free