Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at these Queens events

Photo via Getty Images

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

St. Patrick’s Day is nearly here.

For some, this day is a time to celebrate St. Patrick of Ireland — born in the fourth century — with corn beef and cabbage; for others, it’s a time to go out in the community and find joy and celebrate at various events in their neighborhoods. 

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held the first Saturday of March in Rockaway Beach that featured local community leaders and members of Congress. 

Here are some other St. Patrick’s Day-themed events coming up in Queens.

St. Patrick’s Day Story & Craft 

Come with your family to listen to lore of Ireland and stories about St. Patrick and get a take-home craft. No registration required but limited to the first 16 children on a first-come, first-served basis at this event for ages 6 to 12. 

Thursday, March 12 

4 to 5 p.m. 

Queens Public Library Forest Hills

108-19 71st Ave., Forest Hills 

Queenslibrary.org

Admission: Free 

St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl 

Come out for the sixth annual crawl starting at Shillelagh Tavern and visit six different bars.

Saturday, March 14

1 to 8 p.m. 

Various pubs 

Starts at 47-22 30th Ave., Long Island City 

Eventbrite.com

Admission: $20-$60

St. Patrick’s Day Silent Disco 

Enjoy DJs putting music right to your ear through headphones at this 21+ event.

Saturday, March 14

8 p.m. 

Katch Astoria 

31-19 Newtown Ave., Astoria

Quietevents.com

Admission: $17.46 online/$22.78 at door 

St. Patrick’s Day Party 

Bring your kid and drop them off at this fun-filled party (tweens/young elementary age).

Saturday, March 14 

5 to 8 p.m. 

Queens Dance Project 

214-26 41st Ave., Bayside 

Nymetroparents.com 

Admission: $30/$25 for members 

St. Patrick’s Day Sculpture Craft

Come out and make a bowl or a shamrock with air-dry clay (ages 8+, younger kids welcome with a parent).

Tuesday, March 17

Queens Public Library at Douglaston-Little Neck Branch  

249-01 Northern Blvd., Little Neck 

Queenslibrary.org 

Admission: Free 

St. Patrick’s Day Craft

Come get some crafting in with your family for the holiday. 

Tuesday, March 17 

4 to 4:30 p.m. 

Queens Public Library (Woodside)

54-22 Skillman Ave., Woodside

Queenslibrary.org 

Admission: Free 

‘The Best St. Patrick’s Day Party in NYC’

Celebrate with $5 shamrock shots, Jameson shots and beers. 

Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18

5 p.m. to midnight

Doha Night Club NYC

3834 31st Street, Astoria 

Eventbrite.com 

Admission: $10 (drinks extra cost)

Irish Step Dancing

Come watch high kicking, lively dancing, traditional Irish step shoes and more.

Wednesday, March 18 

3 to 4 p.m. 

Queens Library Woodside Branch 

54-22 Skillman Ave., Woodside 

NYmetroparents.com 

Admission: Free 

