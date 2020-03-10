Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at these Queens events

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE
St. Patrick’s Day is nearly here.
For some, this day is a time to celebrate St. Patrick of Ireland — born in the fourth century — with corn beef and cabbage; for others, it’s a time to go out in the community and find joy and celebrate at various events in their neighborhoods.
The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held the first Saturday of March in Rockaway Beach that featured local community leaders and members of Congress.
Here are some other St. Patrick’s Day-themed events coming up in Queens.
St. Patrick’s Day Story & Craft
Come with your family to listen to lore of Ireland and stories about St. Patrick and get a take-home craft. No registration required but limited to the first 16 children on a first-come, first-served basis at this event for ages 6 to 12.
Thursday, March 12
4 to 5 p.m.
Queens Public Library Forest Hills
108-19 71st Ave., Forest Hills
Queenslibrary.org
Admission: Free
St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl
Come out for the sixth annual crawl starting at Shillelagh Tavern and visit six different bars.
Saturday, March 14
1 to 8 p.m.
Various pubs
Starts at 47-22 30th Ave., Long Island City
Eventbrite.com
Admission: $20-$60
St. Patrick’s Day Silent Disco
Enjoy DJs putting music right to your ear through headphones at this 21+ event.
Saturday, March 14
8 p.m.
Katch Astoria
31-19 Newtown Ave., Astoria
Quietevents.com
Admission: $17.46 online/$22.78 at door
St. Patrick’s Day Party
Bring your kid and drop them off at this fun-filled party (tweens/young elementary age).
Saturday, March 14
5 to 8 p.m.
Queens Dance Project
214-26 41st Ave., Bayside
Nymetroparents.com
Admission: $30/$25 for members
St. Patrick’s Day Sculpture Craft
Come out and make a bowl or a shamrock with air-dry clay (ages 8+, younger kids welcome with a parent).
Tuesday, March 17
Queens Public Library at Douglaston-Little Neck Branch
249-01 Northern Blvd., Little Neck
Queenslibrary.org
Admission: Free
St. Patrick’s Day Craft
Come get some crafting in with your family for the holiday.
Tuesday, March 17
4 to 4:30 p.m.
Queens Public Library (Woodside)
54-22 Skillman Ave., Woodside
Queenslibrary.org
Admission: Free
‘The Best St. Patrick’s Day Party in NYC’
Celebrate with $5 shamrock shots, Jameson shots and beers.
Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18
5 p.m. to midnight
Doha Night Club NYC
3834 31st Street, Astoria
Eventbrite.com
Admission: $10 (drinks extra cost)
Irish Step Dancing
Come watch high kicking, lively dancing, traditional Irish step shoes and more.
Wednesday, March 18
3 to 4 p.m.
Queens Library Woodside Branch
54-22 Skillman Ave., Woodside
NYmetroparents.com
Admission: Free