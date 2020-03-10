Parents should not attend upcoming Parent Teacher Conferences in person: NYC DOE

With 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City, the DOE has announced a change to upcoming Parent Teacher Conferences scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

According to the NYC Public Schools Twitter account, parents should not attend the conferences in person and that the conferences will occur either virtually or by phone.

“Schools will proactively update their school communities on scheduling and participating in the phone or virtual conferences by Wednesday 3/11,” NYC Public schools said in a tweet Tuesday night, adding that schools will offer a more flexible schedule through the rest of the month for families who are unable to connect during Thursday or Friday’s conference times.