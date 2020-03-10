St. John’s University moves all academic instruction to online learning in response to coronavirus

St. John’s University in Jamaica, out of an abundance of caution, is responding to the escalating coronavirus situation by moving all academic instruction to online learning effective Thursday, March 12.

The university is taking the preemptive step of suspending all face-to-face instruction at all of St. John’s University’s New York campuses.

There are no known cases of coronavirus at this time on any of the St. John’s University campuses or locations, according to school officials, who stressed that “the safety and well-being of our students and the entire community are of primary importance.” There will not be classes of any kind on Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11.

SJU will move to online instruction effective Thursday, March 12, that will continue through Friday, March 27. The university will provide future updates of how academic instruction will be delivered and communicate any changes as early as circumstances permit to ensure that students receive the instruction needed to complete coursework.

All residential students are required to return home by Wednesday, March 11, at the latest. Students who cannot return home will be allowed to remain in their assigned residence halls. Montgoris Dining Hall will remain open to serve those students.

All New York campuses will remain open for business operations. Effective immediately, university events are canceled, at least through March 27. The university has set up a coronavirus/COVID-19 page to post communication and up-to-date information regarding St. John’s preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of the members of the community. That page can be viewed here.