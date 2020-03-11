Quantcast

Three-alarm fire in Corona injures five firefighters: FDNY

Photo: Lloyd Mitchell
A fire extended from the rear setback to several buildings at 97-12 Northern Boulevard on Tuesday, March 10th.

BY LLOYD MITCHELL

A three-alarm fire broke out in Corona late night Tuesday, March 10, injuring five firefighters, according to the FDNY.

The fire department got a call about the blaze at 97-12 Northern Blvd., a three-story building, around 9:18 p.m. More then 100 firefighters used four hose lines to combat the fire, which was brought under control around 9:50 p.m., according to the fire department.

Five firefighters were injured as a result of the blaze, the FDNY says. Four of the injuries were minor. The fifth was serious, but not life-threatening. The firefighter was transported Elmhurst Hospital.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
FDNY confirms that first EMT has been diagnosed with coronavirus
FDNY confirms that first EMT has been diagnosed with coronavirus
Early morning fire kills one in Jamaica: NYPD
Early morning fire kills one in Jamaica: NYPD


Skip to toolbar