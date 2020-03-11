Three-alarm fire in Corona injures five firefighters: FDNY

BY LLOYD MITCHELL

A three-alarm fire broke out in Corona late night Tuesday, March 10, injuring five firefighters, according to the FDNY.

The fire department got a call about the blaze at 97-12 Northern Blvd., a three-story building, around 9:18 p.m. More then 100 firefighters used four hose lines to combat the fire, which was brought under control around 9:50 p.m., according to the fire department.

Five firefighters were injured as a result of the blaze, the FDNY says. Four of the injuries were minor. The fifth was serious, but not life-threatening. The firefighter was transported Elmhurst Hospital.