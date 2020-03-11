Young New Yorkers’ Chorus presents spring concert series at Jamaica Performing Arts Center

Join the Young New Yorkers’ Chorus for the spring concert series of their season, Metropolis, themed around “Home,” on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center.

This season, the Young New Yorkers’ Chorus explores what it means to call New York City home. Each concert will take place in a different borough of the city, featuring composers from that borough.

The Mixed Ensemble, a co-ed group of 75 singers, will launch an engaging repertoire at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center at 153-10 Jamaica Ave.

The Kings and Queens Night 1 performance will explore Queens, the most culturally and linguistically diverse place on earth, through song. The Mixed Ensemble will perform works by Chen Yi, H.T. Burleigh and Aaron Copland and two premiere pieces by Queens-based composer Paul Doust and Rachel DeVore Fogarty.

Kings and Queens Night 2 will feature YNYC’s Women’s Ensemble, a group of around 50 women, exploring what it means to be and feel at home. As the closing concert of The Irondale Center’s On Women Festival 2020, the ensemble will perform works by Missy Mazzoli, Sarah Kirkland Snider and Aaron Copland and a new “reinvention” of Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work” by Paul Doust. Each piece seeks to tackle the great mystery of finding home, whether in a physical place, in a state of mind, or in others.

Since 2001, the Young New Yorkers’ Chorus (YNYC) brings together the finest choral musicians from the tens of thousands of young people who flock to the city for its excitement, art and culture. As a post-collegiate community choir, YNYC has the unique pleasure of performing for a large and devoted youthful audience, exposing the demographic to the beauty and transcendent potential of the choral arts.

The Mixed Ensemble will launch us into summer at their concert “Young in New York.” What better time to be young in New York than in the summer? Enjoy pieces exploring jobs, dating and apartment issues, among plenty of other themes. This concert will feature pieces written by YNYC’s Competition for Young Composers finalists, Whitacre, Queen and the premiere of a piece composed by Rex Isenberg with texts written by members of YNYC.

Tickets are available for purchase online for $20 or at the door for $25. For more information, contact info@ynyc.org.