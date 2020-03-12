Man gropes woman on a Springfield Gardens bus: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted in connection with a sexual abuse in Springfield Gardens last month.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, around 7 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was riding an MTA Q5 bus when an unidentified man rubbed his mid-section against her as the bus approached Linden Boulevard and Merrick Boulevard, according to police.

The woman got off the bus when it pulled into the next stop and the man stayed on, cops say.

The investigation is ongoing.

