MLB expected to suspend spring training, start of regular season in doubt

After staying relatively silent while other sporting organizations took action, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training in an attempt to protect its players and fans from the spread of coronavirus, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

He added that the league will “likely” delay the start of the 2020 regular season, as well. Though nothing official has been decided on that matter, Passan adds that “it’s a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen.”

Opening Day is scheduled for March 26.

The league’s 30 teams hold spring training in either Arizona and Florida, two states that have been affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Arizona has reported nine cases of the virus while Florida — which houses the Mets and Yankees during the exhibition season — has 26 cases on file including two deaths.

Hillsborough County, which is where the Yankees’ facilities at George M. Steinbrenner Field are located, has one case of the virus confirmed.

According to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, Major League Baseball held a conference call with the league’s owners earlier on Thursday afternoon to discuss the league’s plan moving forward before coming to a decision.

A majority of the league’s west-coast teams were already facing issues concerning coronavirus.

The Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres were faced with the prospect of moving their opening home games after Washington and California banned public gatherings of over 250 people.

It was a whirlwind day for sports as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak. Following the suspension of the NBA season on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell contracted the virus, Major League Soccer put their season on hold for 30 days and multiple NCAA conference basketball tournaments were canceled. Just moments before Passan’s report, the NHL put its 2019-20 season on hold, too.