Fire in Queens Village home kills one person: FDNY

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell.
Firefighters work to put out heavy fire on the 1st, 2nd floor and attic area of a private dwelling on 221st Street in Queens Village on Friday, March 13, 2020.

A two-alarm fire broke out in a residential building in Queens Village on Friday morning, killing one person and injuring four more, according to the FDNY.

The blaze broke out in a residential two-and-a-half-story building at 109-05 221st St. around 8 a.m., according to the FDNY. The fire spread to the buildings on both the right and left of the building where the fire originated, according to authorities.

The fire prompted the response of 106 FDNY and EMS personnel and was brought under control at 9:44 a.m., fire officials said.

One person was killed as a result of the fire. One firefighter suffered minor injuries, as did three civilians, who were transported to a nearby hospital.

