Queens Theatre postpones upcoming events amid coronavirus outbreak

Queens Theatre announced Thursday the postponement of its upcoming events amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In an announcement sent via email on March 12, Queens Theatre Executive Director Taryn Sacramone said the theatre would postpone the following events:

The remaining performances of “Chicken and Biscuits”

March 15 performances of “Chickenshed NYC Tales from the Shed”

“Queens Storytellers” set for March 21

“The Amazing Max” scheduled for April 5

“New American Voices Reading” slated for April 11

Titan Theatre Company’s April production of “Romeo & Juliet”

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Sacramone said. “We remain excited to share these stories and unique events with you, however, the safety of our community remains our main priority.”

Those who have already purchased tickets to the postponed events can exchange them for the new dates when they are announced, Sacramone said, adding that refunds can be requested by contacting the Queens Theatre Box Office by emailing boxoffice@ queenstheatre.org, or by calling 718-760-0064 Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m

The theatre asks those who have already purchased tickets to the postponed events to consider converting the purchase to a tax-deductible donation, “which would be greatly appreciated at this time.”

“Queens Theatre will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow all CDC and NYC Department of Health guidance as we navigate this challenging time,” Sacramone said. “We ask you to stay engaged virtually and visit our website and social media to stay informed about our future opening date and programs. We appreciate your patience in these extraordinary circumstances.”