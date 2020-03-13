St. Michael’s Catholic Academy celebrates Read Across America Day in Flushing

St. Michael’s Catholic Academy celebrated Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss’ birthday on Monday, March 2, by inviting community leaders to read to students.

The purpose of the day was to promote reading and encourage the children to develop a love of reading. The community readers also discussed their careers and education and how they benefited from reading. Stories were read in English and in Mandarin.

St. Michael’s Catholic Academy — located at 136-58 41st Ave. in Flushing — is the only dual language Catholic grammar school teaching students in both Mandarin and English.

Fore more information, call 718-961-0246 (English/Spanish) or 347-399-8500 (English /Mandarin), or visit www.stmichaelsca.org.