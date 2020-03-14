Crooks slash man outside of Woodside night club

Cops are searching for two suspects who slashed a man in front of a Latin night club in Woodside on March 9.

Police said the two men approached the 29-year-old victim in front of La Boom — located at 56-15 Northern Blvd. — just before 4 a.m. and slashed him twice with an unknown object.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for lacerations to his face and hand.

Cops released photos of the suspects on March 13.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 11-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.