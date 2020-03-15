Quantcast

Crooks assault elderly man in attempted Kew Gardens Hills robbery

Screenshot courtesy of NYPD

Police are searching for the group of crooks who assaulted an elderly man in an attempted robbery in Kew Gardens Hills on Thursday.

Authorities say that the group of suspects — several unidentified males — approached the 74-year-old victim near 146th Street and 61st Road just after 4 p.m. on March 12.

The group proceeded to push the man down and rummage through his pockets, police said. The men continued to punch and kick the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene empty-handed.

The victim suffered a broken rib as a result of the incident, according to authorities. He was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects on Saturday.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

