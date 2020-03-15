Man punched in the face during knifepoint robbery in Glendale: NYPD

Police are searching for two crooks who asked for a ride before robbing a man in his car at knifepoint in Glendale Saturday night.

Authorities responded to a call regarding a robbery in front of 78-72 80th St. in Glendale just before 11 p.m. on March 14. Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the 104th Precinct were informed by the 27-year-old victim that two men who had requested a ride entered his vehicle.

Once inside, one suspect flashed a knife and demanded the driver fork over his money before punching him in the face, police said. The second suspect exited the vehicle, flashed a firearm and stole $100 from the driver, according to authorities.

The suspects then fled westbound on Myrtle Avenue in a dark colored vehicle.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene of the incident.

Police said it is “unclear” if the victim was a taxi, Lyft or Uber driver.

Cops said both suspects have light complexions. One suspect who was last seen wearing dark colored clothing is described as being 190 pounds and having short white hair. Cops said the second suspect, last seen wearing dark clothing, is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 175 pounds with short black hair