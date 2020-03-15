Thirty-one firefighters from a Brooklyn firehouse quarantined after colleague gets COVID-19

A firefighter assigned to a Brooklyn firehouse tested positive for coronavirus, and now 30 of his colleagues are quarantined as a precaution, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday.

Neither the mayor nor the Fire Department identified which firehouse was affected. The firehouse is expected to be active at 6 p.m. Saturday after a thorough disinfection.

According to de Blasio, the infected firefighter worked Sunday through Tuesday, March 8-10, and went home with coronavirus symptoms — which include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. He would later undergo testing.

The results came back positive Friday, and as a precaution, the Fire Department immediately ordered the infected firefighter and their 30 colleagues to self-quarantine at their homes.

De Blasio stressed that while on duty, the firefighter did not respond to any medical calls or treat any patients.

The firefighters assigned to the unit who were not exposed to the infected member were set to take over firehouse operations once it reopens. Additional FDNY units covered the area while the station was being cleaned.

There are currently 99 firefighters citywide who have self-quarantined, the FDNY tweeted.

