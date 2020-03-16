Commonpoint Queens, Alley Pond Environmental Center suspend in-person programming

Queens community organizations continue to suspend in-person program and services in adherence with the city’s ongoing efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Following the mayor’s decision to close all New York City public schools, Commonpoint Queens and the Alley Pond Environmental Center (APEC) announced that they would suspend and cancel programs and services beginning on Monday, March 16.

“To elaborate, this includes all infant and toddler, early childhood, after-school, youth sports, health and wellness (including our indoor pool and fitness center), and older adult programs,” said Commonpoint in a letter to its members.

The organization said that its buildings in Forest Hills and Little Neck would also be closed during this time. But the agency said that they would ensure that seniors would still have access to meals and that its food pantry would be able to provide groceries. Commontpoint also said that senior mental health services would be available through its CAPE programs.

Those who need access to Commonpoint’s services can email info@commonpointqueens.com.

APEC in Oakland Gardens expressed similar sentiments and said that it was “temporarily canceling” all programs from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20.

As per the organization’s site, the list of canceled programs for the week include the following:

All early childhood classes including: Toddler Time, Sunny Bunnies, Wee Sprouts and Just Hatched;

All adult programs and clubs;

All school field trips to APEC;

All outreach programs to schools and community centers.

“The safety of our staff and visitors is our top priority and we are making some adjustments based on government regulations for public density. This action is being taken to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19; and following declarations of states of emergency in New York state and New York City,” said APEC on its website.

APEC said that it will issue refunds for those who pre-registered for early childhood, weekend and adult programs and that it would work to reschedule school trips and outreaches.

Anyone with questions and concerns are encouraged to contact APEC at 718-229-4000 or at contact@alleypond.org.

Visit www.commonpointqueens.org and www.alleypond.org for more information and updates.