Queens College campus to close after library employee tests positive for coronavirus

Queens College closed its campus out of an “abundance of caution” after a library staff member tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The employee, who is asymptomatic — a low risk to the college community — was on campus on March 10, according to Queens College Interim President William Tramontano. Students are on spring break, but the school will be closed to all but essential employees “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Only essential personnel are expected on campus as will be identified by the appropriate vice president or assistant vice president,” Tramontano said.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all SUNY and CUNY colleges are implementing distance learning or online courses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week.

Tramontano said they’re in the process of notifying individuals who may have worked with or near the library employee.

“We will use the day to consult further with public health officials and to deep-clean any campus building visited by the staffer — including but not limited to Rosenthal Library,” Tramontano said.

“As always, if you feel sick, please contact a healthcare provider,” Tramontano added. “If you don’t have a health care provider, please call 311. Hospital staff cannot ask you about your immigration status or deny you care based on your ability to pay.”

For daily updates, visit the Queens College website, www.qc.cuny.edu/Coronavirus.