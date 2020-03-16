Queens World Film Festival postpones 10th annual run due to coronavirus outbreak

The Queens World Film Festival, which was set to launch its 10th anniversary run on Thursday at the now-closed Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, was postponed due to the coronavirus emergency.

The festival was set to screen more than 200 films from around the world, as well as many that were created here in Queens, at several locations around the borough.

“We are in the middle of finding out an online solution to a live action event,” Queens World Film Festival Director Katha Cato said. “We prefer to share this work, as you all know, we much prefer the gathering, the community, the being together of a screening. Those will return.”

Festival artistic director Don Cato reviewed nearly 800 films that were submitted from 61 nations selecting 220 from 32 nations, 24 of them from Queens and 26 from Brooklyn, and 10 by children participating in the festival’s education program.

“In the meantime, it is clear that a timeline is not something we can provide right now,” Katha Cato said. “We are knee-deep in figuring out the next few days and should have some interesting things to share soon. We continue to lean into keeping our spirits strong.”