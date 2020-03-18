‘It’s not currently live but it’s on the way’: CVS in Whitestone to serve as mobile coronavirus testing site

The parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitestone is currently being outfitted as a coronavirus testing site, according to a company spokesperson.

On March 17, a member of a neighborhood Facebook group posted a photo of a white tent in the parking lot of the drugstore located at 20-21 Francis Lewis Blvd. A spokesperson from CVS’ dedicated coronavirus hotline told QNS that it will serve as “one of ” the company’s sites for testing patients.

“It’s not currently live but it’s on the way,” said the spokesperson.

When asked if he knew when the testing site would be ready, the spokesperson said he did not have an exact date but surmised that employees at the location were “moving as quickly as possible” to get the site up and running.

The spokesperson could not confirm whether individuals are required to visit their primary care physicians beforehand or whether or not a patient had to be symptomatic to be eligible for testing.

However, PCP referrals are likely required, according to information on the New York State coronavirus site which says “testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider.”

On its website, CVS confirmed that it is “working with the administration and other partners to help facilitate COVID-19 testing with a common goal of increasing frequency and efficiency.”

“While details are still being worked out based on the number of tests available and geographic needs, it’s important for CVS Pharmacy customers to understand that they won’t be impacted. We expect testing will take place in secure areas of parking lots at select stores – not inside – and individuals being tested will not have to leave their cars,” said CVS in a statement on its website.

According to reports, the Trump administration is working with CVS, Walgreens, Target and Walmart in order to administer tests at drive-through sites.

The COVID Tracking Project is a site that tracks coronavirus testing in the United States and American territories and gets its information from “state, district and territory public health authorities.”

According to the website, there have been a total of 7,206 tests administered in New York State, with 1,700 positive results, 5,506 negative results and 12 recorded deaths as of March 17.

In New York City, approximately 814 residents have been tested positive for COVID-19, with 248 of those cases confirmed in Queens.

For more information and updates, call the CVS coronavirus hotline at 1-888-300-4419. For more information on coronavirus visit NYC Health’s coronavirus site.