Blink Fitness launches Facebook Live home workouts to do in quarantine

Quarantine is no excuse to skip a workout.

Blink Fitness launched “Get Up and Blink,” a daily virtual workout session to be done at home on weekdays at 8 a.m.

You don’t need a gym membership, just access to Facebook Live in order to partake in the streamed workout being led by a Blink certified trainer.

Like all workouts should, “Get Up and Blink” begins with a dynamic stretch series with an trainer’s explanation on why you’re doing what you’re doing and stretching what you’re stretching.

Then the workout goes into plyometrics like squats, pushups, and core work while the trainer shows varieties and proper form of these kind of workouts that can be conquered while confined to your own home.

Making things even more authentic, Get Up and Blink is being filmed in actual homes rather than a gym setting as well.

“With COVID-19 forcing gym closures across the nation, Blink will provide daily tools and resources they need to stay moving and motivated,” according to a statement from the fitness company.

If you’re already a gym member, you can also use Blink Fitness app for all levels membership levels through April 30, according to Blink, which has frozen all physical memberships while gyms are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That app works with fitness partners like Daily Burn, Aaptiv, Gaiam and Shape to offer over 500 on demand classes from cardio to meditation, along with “everything in between.”

“Now more than ever, these goals ring true as people look for ways to lift their spirits and stay healthy,” said Blink CEO Todd Magazine.

This story was originally published on amny.com