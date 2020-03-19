Cops searching for creep who showed porn to 16-year-old girl on train in Astoria

The NYPD is looking for a man who showed porn to a 16-year-old girl while riding the train through Astoria earlier this week.

On Monday, March 16, around 11:20 a.m., an unidentified man sat down next to a 16-year-old girl on a Manhattan bound R train, according to the NYPD. The man began to look at pornographic material on his phone, eventually turning the screen towards the teen trying to get her to look at the images, police say.

The girl confronted the man about his actions, who proceeded to apologize and get off the train at the 36th Street Station in Astoria, according to authorities.

The man is believed to be between 25 to 35 years old, and stands between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and dark colored shoes.

Police recovered the following video as part of their investigation.