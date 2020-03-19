MTA postpones all Queens bus redesign meetings in April

The MTA postponed several bus redesign meetings scheduled for next month due to ever-present coronavirus concerns.

The meetings were originally scheduled for dates in April in Bay Terrace, Roosevelt Island, Oakland Gardens Middle Village and Glen Oaks. Earlier this month, the MTA also postponed two March meetings in Whitestone and at North Shore Towers.

Earlier this week, northeast Queens officials including Assemblyman Edward Braunstein and Councilman Paul Vallone confirmed the postponement of the April 2 meeting at the Bay Terrace Gardens Jewish Center.

The April 2nd MTA Workshop at the Bay Terrace Garden Jewish Center has been POSTPONED. As is the case with the postponed March 18th & 19th Workshops in #Whitestone and #NorthShoreTowers, the @MTA has assured us these dates will be rescheduled. Please stay posted. pic.twitter.com/weqAnSZspv — Paul Vallone (@PaulVallone) March 18, 2020

On March 19, the MTA’s site showed that the other meetings had also been rescheduled. Prior to the postponements, the MTA had co-hosted 29 meetings in Queens neighborhoods across the borough.

In letters sent out to “community partners” the agency said that they would be looking into exploring digital technology to communicate during these times.