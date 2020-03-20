Here are 10 things to do while in quarantine this weekend

Spending the weekend at home isn’t ideal, but this is a national emergency.

No matter, there’s a lot that can be done over the next few days to get yourself not only caught up but even ahead of life’s responsibilities while having plenty of fun as well.

Responsibilities

Get your taxes ready

With no brunches to go to, games to watch, or really any public fun to be had, this is the perfect time to start wrapping up your taxes.

Clean and get organized

This reporter will not indulge in the misnomer that “cleaning can be fun,” however it is something that’s necessary to do. Do ALL of your laundry, purge your home clean, and tidy up like there’s no tomorrow.

Exercise

Quarantine or not there’s still plenty of ways to stay in good health. It might not be the same as your routine workout but there’s plenty of options and workouts that are being streamed to do from home.

Explore ways to save money

With no going out, no commutation costs, and many more ways to save a little bit of dough, now is the chance to go over your own finances to evaluate where you can save up during COVID-19 times

Check in on those close to you

This is an obligation.

Having strong mental health in times of seclusion is certainly as important as having good physical standing too. Call or Facetime your friends and family routinely, it will be much appreciated.

Fun things to do

Video chat like you’re in middle school again

Many of us remember the days of group video chats on weekday evenings back from our younger days. Who’s to say you can’t have a night like you’re back in the seventh grade procrastinating your homework with your buddies?

There’s nothing wrong with having a little fun to get through a challenging time.

Start a podcast

All you’ll need is a phone and free online editing software.

Start a quarantine confessional, go on a rant about the things that peeve you the most, or talk about the good in the world or how much we all miss sports! Keeping your mind sharp is important now.

Do karaoke

Fortunately, nobody will be watching which should add a layer of encouragement for many.

There’s tons of free websites where you can not only belt out some high notes, but also have your friends join. Sing off the hard times.

Redecorate

Let your creative side show and take an opportunity to make some fresh and new executive decisions for your living space. Move things around, play with your decor, give things a springy new feeling!

Binge watch the weekend away

Need some recommendations? We’ve got you covered.

This first appeared on amny.com.