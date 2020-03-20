Maspeth HS issues coronavirus alert after member of school community tests positive

A member of the Maspeth High School community has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an “alert” sent Thursday to parents by the school’s principal.

“It’s important we come together as a school community and support one another as neighbors and New Yorkers during this time,” Maspeth High School Principal Khurshid Abdul-Mutakabbir wrote in the message. “COVID-19 is not more likely found in any one race or nationality, and we must model inclusion and actively work to combat bias in our school and neighborhood.”

Schools are closed until April 20, and remote learning begins Monday for all students. The principal did not identify the stricken person or give any more details but he did want to calm the student body and their families.

“At this time, it’s important to listen to facts and not respond to fear. I encourage you to read the city’s ‘What You Need to Know’ factsheet attached, and visit nyc.gov/coronavirus at any time for important update — including ways to fight stigma and bias around this issue,” Abdul-Mutakabbir wrote. “Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, and please visit schools.nyc.gov/coronavirus for all up-to-date information regarding schools and learning during this time.”