Queens Taste 2020 postponed until October due to coronavirus crisis

Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the Queens Economic Development Corporation and the Queens Tourism Council have postponed Queens Taste 2020 until Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Just as over the past five years, the extremely popular food-and-networking celebration is scheduled to take place at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

“The virus is hitting local businesses hard, but the borough is going to bounce back with force,” Queens Tourism Director Rob MacKay said. “Queens Taste 2020 will be a triumphant affair as restaurants, artisan food makers, and beverage purveyors will display their wonderful products to an interested audience. Great networking, too.”

Queens Taste has been an annual event since 2001. Last year, more than 600 people attended to sample cuisine from around the globe including such countries as China, Colombia, Guyana, Haiti, India, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Thailand, Trinidad, and the Philippines.