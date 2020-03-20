The QNS Podcast wants to hear how you are dealing with the coronavirus crisis

Each week, the QNS Podcast brings you the latest news in Queens from inside the newsroom. But as the world isolates, so too does the podcast.

That’s why we’re asking for your help.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, we want to hear stories about what you are doing, what you are facing and how you are dealing with the crisis in Queens. And we want to hear these stories directly from you.

Whether you’re a teacher who has made the switch to an online classroom, or a small business owner who is trying to find ways to stay afloat during these uncertain times, we want to hear your story. Whoever you are, whatever you do, whether you’re on the front lines, or staying in your home, your story is important to us and we’d love to hear it.

Here’s how you can help:

Using your phone or your computer (or any audio recording equipment), record yourself telling us your story. You can tell us a short story or a long one. You can tell us a story about how difficult the experience has been or you can tell us about the inspiring ways in which you’ve seen the neighborhood pull together. You can even tell us about how boring your apartment has become or record yourself going for a walk. It’s up to you! Send the audio file in an email to Jacob Kaye at jkaye @schnepsmedia.com by Friday, March 27. Include a brief description of what you do for a living, how old you are, and what neighborhood in Queens you live in. That’s it! Tune in on Friday, April 3 to hear how Queens is dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

If you have any further questions, email Jacob Kaye at jkaye@schnepsmedia.com.

To hear previous episodes of the QNS Podcast, click here or search QNS Podcast in whatever podcast app you use.