Three MTA employees at Fresh Pond Bus Terminal test positive for COVID-19

Three workers at the Fresh Pond Bus Depot in Ridgewood tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to the MTA.

The transit agency has been in touch with the workers and each of them is receiving appropriate care.

“Upon learning of these cases, we immediately enacted our standard protocols, which strictly adhere to the direction of the State Department of Health,” MTA Senior Advisor Ken Lovett said. “Out of an abundance of caution, 34 employees at the depot who came in close contact with the individuals have been instructed to self-quarantine. The building itself has been fully and aggressively disinfected, twice, as per protocol. We continue to monitor the situation closely and we have contingency plans in place.”

Acting NYC Transit Senior Vice President Craig Cipriano has been in constant contact with TWU Local 100 union leadership, according to the MTA, which announced that so far 23 employees of New York City Transit and the Long Island Rail Road have tested positive for coronavirus so far.