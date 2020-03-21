City to comply with ‘PAUSE’ program as coronavirus cases now exceed 5,700

Declaring New York City as the “epicenter” of the coronavirus epidemic in America, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the entire city would comply with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s “New York State on PAUSE” initiative to help flatten the outbreak’s curve.

As of 6 p.m. Friday night, New York City had 5,683 coronavirus cases, with 43 related deaths. Brooklyn had the most cases of any borough, with 1,740, followed by Queens with 1,514; Manhattan with 1,402; the Bronx with 736; and Staten Island with 285.

“Tonight our city braces for the next battle of this war,” de Blasio said Friday. “Things will continue to get worse before they get better; but New Yorkers are strong and I know we can get through this together. Lives are on the line all across our city. We must all do our part to protect those who need us the most.”

Part of that effort will be complying with the PAUSE program that Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday morning. While the governor doesn’t call it specifically a lockdown or a shelter-in-place order, the program restricts social contact and movement across the state.

The city will enforce the PAUSE program when it goes into effect Sunday night, March 22, at 8 p.m. Here’s how this will affect you: