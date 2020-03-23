State suspends Department of Motor Vehicles services due to COVID-19 crisis

All New York State Department of Motor Vehicle offices and auto bureaus — including all state- and county-run field offices — are closed until further notice in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While offices are closed, expiration dates for driver licenses, non-driver IDs, and registrations will be extended. Additionally, all road tests are suspended until further notice.

“These are extraordinary times and at the direction of Governor Cuomo, we are taking broad action to protect the health and safety of the public and our workers,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “We will continue to offer a wide selection of online transactions during this shutdown so New Yorkers can continue to do business with the DMV.”

The current 45-day temporary vehicle registration issued by auto dealers will also be extended. This expansion does not apply to insurance coverage requirements.

Motor Vehicle Liability insurance coverage must be maintained during this extension period.

More than 60 online transactions remain available to customers, including pleading or paying New York City parking tickets, renewing a license or registration, ordering a custom plate, obtaining a driver record, changing an address and much more. Customers can also return their license plated and complete many other transactions by mail.

For more information about the DMV, visit its website here.