Coronavirus count: Queens leads New York City in virus cases

More than 13,000 New Yorkers now have the coronavirus, according to statistics that the city released Monday night.

As of 6 p.m. March 23, the mayor’s office reported, there were 13,119 coronavirus patients citywide. Queens has the most cases of any borough, with 3,848. Brooklyn is close behind with 3,742, followed by Manhattan with 2,646, the Bronx with 1,999 and Staten Island with 877.

At least 2,213 of the patients have been hospitalized, which amounts to a hospitalization rate of about 16.8 percent. Of those hospitalized, at least 525 coronavirus patients are in intensive care.

The situation will only get worse before it improves, city and state officials have said. On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City would receive 400 life-saving ventilators from the federal government to treat coronavirus patients. The city, however, needs 15,000 more devices to meet the expected need.

Other essential medical supplies for New York City health care professionals — such as N95 masks and protective gear — could be exhausted within a week’s time if the federal government doesn’t spring into action quickly, de Blasio added.

Negotiations continue on a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill that was stymied by partisan politics in the Senate on Monday.