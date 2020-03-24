Queens County Farm Museum #barncam program digitizes the farm experience

The Queens County Farm Museum is bringing the farm experience to a computer near you.

Starting this week, the farm is giving its supporters a daily look at its inner workings with its newly created #barncam program. Every day at 4 p.m. and until farms reopens to the public, the Queens County Farm will post fun, educational content for the public to enjoy while they practice social distancing.

“The program is designed to connect people to the farm and to each other. Content includes a view of the historic site through the farmer’s perspective — from plants and ecology to livestock to NYC history,” the farm said in a written statement.

Viewers will get to enjoy witnessing the crop-growing process, from seeds germinating to seeing fields tilled, plowed and planted. Led by the farm’s Director of Education Ali Abate and Director of Agriculture Anne Mastrogiacomo, the program will also showcase recipes, craft and cooking tutorials, videos of farm animals, photos and storytime for kids.

The #barncam programming will be posted to the Queens County Farm Museum’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. The following is a list of the first week of programming:

Monday, March 23: Pop Quiz – Which Farm Animal Are You?

Tuesday, March 24: The Daffodil Project 9/11 Memorial

Wednesday, March 25: Wild Recipes for Spring – Dandelion Pesto

Thursday, March 26: Four Season Farming in Cold Frames

Friday, Match 27: Do-It-Yourself Butter Churning

Saturday, March 28: Farm Animal Feature – Goats on the Farm

Sunday, March 29: Planting Guide for your Spring Garden

For over 300 years, the Queens County Farm Museum has existed as one of the longest continually farmed sites in the state. Each year, it welcomes over 400,000 visitors, who take part in a variety of educational programs and special events.

Learn more at www.queensfarm.org.