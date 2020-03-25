Domino’s looks to hire 2,000 new employees during coronavirus crisis

Domino’s, the national pizza chain, is looking to hire around 2,000 new employees throughout the tri-state area as the need for help ratchets up during the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and the tri-state area is no different,” said John Hall, a local Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

The chain is looking to hire delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers across more than 280 stores, including 20 in Queens.

Domino’s offers contactless delivery, as well as carry-out.

“While many local, state and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carry-out continues,” said Hall. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.”

To apply for a position, visit jobs.dominos.com.