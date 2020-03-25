Man breaks into Flushing nail salon and steals $300 from cash register: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted in connection with the burglary of a Flushing nail salon earlier this month.

On Friday, March 20, around 7:50 p.m., an unidentified man broke into a nail salon located at 132-61 41st Rd., through a rear window, according to police. Once inside, he stole $300 from a cash register and then fled in an unknown direction, police say.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.