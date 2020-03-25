St. John’s University donates excess classroom medical supplies to help healthcare providers fight coronavirus

St. John’s University donated its excess classroom medical supplies to NewYork Presbyterian-Queens Hospital on Tuesday, March 24, in an effort to support emergency health care providers fighting the coronavirus emergency in New York City.

“Part of the founding and enduring Catholic and Vincentian mission of St. John’s is to answer the question: ‘What must be done?'” the university said in a press release. “This question is repeatedly posed to our students during their time on campus and this collaborative effort by the faculty and administration at St. John’s is one small answer to that question.”

The donated supplies include 186,000 medical gloves, 500 disposable lab coats, 100 surgical masks and 20 protective face shields.

St. John’s suspended in-person classes until March 27 and required students who dorm to make their way home by March 11, according to the Torch, the university’s student-run newspaper. On March 13, President Conrado “Bobby” Gempesaw informed the St. John’s community that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the university closed on March 16 and hired an outside company to conduct a deep clean in necessary areas.

St. John’s has implemented remote and online learning for their students for the rest of the spring semester. Their workforce is also working remotely.