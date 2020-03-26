Coronavirus in NYC: Another 1,800 new cases in five boroughs as Queens total soars to 7,026

Close to 22,000 New York City residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures the city’s Health Department released Thursday morning.

As of 8:45 a.m. on March 26, the city had approximately 21,873 positive cases. Nearly a third of the positive cases were found in Queens, with 7,026 patients. Brooklyn has 5,705 cases, followed by the Bronx with 3,924, Manhattan with 3,907 and Staten Island with 1,276.

Nearly 4,000 patients have been hospitalized as a result of the virus, the Health Department noted. The death toll, which spiked on Wednesday, rose by one overnight, to a total of 281.

More than half of the hospitalizations involve seniors who are 75 and older, but most of the positive coronavirus cases citywide are individuals between 18 and 44 years of age. That demographic makes up 44 percent of all positive diagnoses in the city.

Ninety-six percent of the 281 people who’ve died of coronavirus had an underlying illness, according to the city’s Health Department.

This story first appeared on amny.com.